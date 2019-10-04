Current owner of Uncle Albert’s Cafe selling business

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - After nearly 26 years, the current owner of Uncle Albert’s Café in Eagle Lake is selling the business.
Rolene Fromm is retiring.
She said business will continue as usual during the transition.
Fromm said she’s enjoyed her position over the past two decades.
“Oh, it’s been great. I’ve met such wonderful people over the last 26 years. I’m hoping to see that it stays a café," Fromm said.
Manager Tammy Nelson said the process of finding a buyer is going well and that they are hopeful they will come across a new owner in the next few months.
“This is really a great place for the community. A lot of people gather here to meet friends, meet family," she said.
They say that if they can’t find a buyer by the end of the year, they will look into other options for what to do with the property.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.