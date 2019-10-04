Freeborn artist wins DNR stamp contest

Mark Kness is a first-time winner of the contest, his painting will be featured on the 2020 habitat stamp.

Freeborn artist wins DNR stamp contest
By Sean Morawczynski | October 4, 2019 at 6:48 AM CDT - Updated October 4 at 6:48 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Freeborn man is selected as the winning artist of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources pheasant stamp contest.

Mark Kness is a first-time winner of the contest, his painting will be featured on the 2020 habitat stamp.

Kness's painting was chosen among 11 submissions in the contest held September 19th.

The D-N-R also unveiled the 2021 Turkey stamp winner, which is a painting by Lakeville artist Stephen Hamrick.

A pheasant stamp is required to hunt the bird in Minnesota and revenue goes toward habitat management and protection.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.