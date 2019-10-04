Freeborn artist wins DNR stamp contest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Freeborn man is selected as the winning artist of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources pheasant stamp contest.
Mark Kness is a first-time winner of the contest, his painting will be featured on the 2020 habitat stamp.
Kness's painting was chosen among 11 submissions in the contest held September 19th.
The D-N-R also unveiled the 2021 Turkey stamp winner, which is a painting by Lakeville artist Stephen Hamrick.
A pheasant stamp is required to hunt the bird in Minnesota and revenue goes toward habitat management and protection.
