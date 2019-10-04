HIS Haven Horse Ranch to host fall event

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — You can celebrate fall and interact with horses this weekend at HIS Haven Ranch.
Trained riders from this year’s summer session will show off their riding skills at a free show on Saturday.
There will also be a free lunch for all who attend. A local farmer donated two hogs for the barbecue.
The 2019 Annual BBQ & Fun Horse Show will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at HIS Haven Ranch, located at 21374 Steeple View Lane in Le Center.
HIS Haven Ranch is a faith-based, non-profit horsemanship program that provides mentoring to individuals at no cost.
