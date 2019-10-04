Multiple roads to close in Mankato early next week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Three Mankato roads will be closed Monday and Tuesday for repair work.
The intersection of Warren Street and Second Street will close to thru-traffic at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, for water service repair work.
Parking lot access will remain available for apartment complex residents in the area.
The intersection of Warren Street and Second Street is expected to reopen in the afternoon on Wednesday, Oct. 9
Glenwood Avenue, between Division Street and Monks Avenue, will close at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, for utility repair.
A detour will be provided and traffic delays are likely to occur.,
Glenwood Avenue is expected to reopen in the afternoon on Friday, Oct. 11.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.