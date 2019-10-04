Pemberton foster parents awarded for foster care efforts

PEMBERTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Social Service Association has recognized two Pemberton foster parents with an Outstanding Child Foster Care parents award.
Bruce and Cheryl Thompson have been foster parents for 22 years, and in that time, they have hosted around 300 kids.
“I love it. It just kind of keeps you going and involved with not only just in the home, but it’s in the school and the communities," Cheryl said.
The couple said they usually host a few kids at a time.
“On average, two or three," said Bruce.
Cheryl added that once they hosted up to seven.
Sierra Roberts has stayed with the Thompsons for four years.
She said she’s enjoyed helping out with the chores and even going on family vacation.
“Going to a foster home, if you can’t live with your real parents, is an experience that will help you out more," she said.
The Thompsons said the need for foster parents in Minnesota is growing.
According to the Minnesota Department of Human Resources, about 16,500 children and young adults experienced out–of–home care in 2018.
The Thompsons said they’ve learned a lot over the years and that the kids mean everything to them.
“Kind of like, this is our being. This is what we do," Cheryl said.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.