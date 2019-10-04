Prep Athlete: Mountain Lake Area’s Abraham Stoesz

MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mountain Lake Area football team sits at the top spot in the state for nine–man with a record of 5–0.
Calling the plays for the undefeated squad is senior Abraham Stoesz.
The Wolverines have established a strong program with numerous state appearances
Heading MLA's attack is quarterback Abe Stoesz.
“He’s had some great role models, his older brother played the 3 years quarterback previously and then before that was Carter my son played three years before that and they still all work out in the off–season,” Tim Kirk, Wolverines head coach, said.
In his three years starting as quarterback Stoesz has flourished at the spot.
“I believe I’ve become a lot better leader through those three years and I’ve just stepped into the role of quarterback and safety,” Abraham Stoesz, Prep Athlete of the Week, said.
“He’s a quiet leader, he just does it and now this year he’s just starting to be a little bit more verbal and taking control and that’s going to help us get to where we want to go if we can put it all together and he’s doing a fine job,” Kirk said.
Stoesz brings a talented offense loaded with weapons together.
“It’s an amazing feeling I know that he can move the ball and I can do the same for him hopefully,” Mace Herrig, Wolverines junior running back, said.
“We’re all brothers out here so we just fight for each other and that just makes us go even harder,” Stoesz said.
In his final year as a Wolverine Stoesz is hoping to accomplish one last feat.
“Our potential, we could win state but also we need to work hard and we just need to come through and play hard and if we do I think we have a good chance at winning state,” Stoesz said.
“He’s going to make a lot of noise this year and we’re excited to have him and he’s turning out to be a kid that when he’s gone you’re going to appreciate him even more but I’m very excited to have him and appreciate him quite a bit right now,” Kirk said.
His play–making ability and dominance on the field are why Abe Stoesz is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
