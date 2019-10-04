Campaign: Bernie Sanders had heart attack, released from hospital

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a rally at a campaign stop, in Denver. Sanders had a heart attack, his campaign confirmed Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, as the Vermont senator was released from a Nevada hospital. Sanders' campaign released a statement from the 78-year-old's Las Vegas doctors that said the senator was stable when he arrived Tuesday at Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center. (Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File/AP)