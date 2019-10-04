Sleepy Eye Historical Society receives funding from Minnesota Historical Society

The Minnesota Historical Society says the funds will help make the records more accessible to the public.

The Minnesota Historical Society says the funds will help make the records more accessible to the public.
By Sean Morawczynski | October 4, 2019 at 6:10 AM CDT - Updated October 4 at 6:10 AM

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye Historical Society offers a new way to look at its archives thanks to grants from the Minnesota Historical Society.

Through the statewide grant program, the Sleepy Eye Historical Society will receive nearly $20,000 in funding to acquire a new microfilm reader as well as 159 rolls of microfilmed documents.

A total of $360,000 was awarded to 22 counties in Minnesota through the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Small Grants initiative, created by the 2008 Legacy Amendment.

