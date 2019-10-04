Sleepy Eye Historical Society receives funding from Minnesota Historical Society

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye Historical Society offers a new way to look at its archives thanks to grants from the Minnesota Historical Society.
Through the statewide grant program, the Sleepy Eye Historical Society will receive nearly $20,000 in funding to acquire a new microfilm reader as well as 159 rolls of microfilmed documents.
The Minnesota Historical Society says the funds will help make the records more accessible to the public.
A total of $360,000 was awarded to 22 counties in Minnesota through the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Small Grants initiative, created by the 2008 Legacy Amendment.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.