Waseca American Legion Post 228 celebrates 100 years

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waseca American Legion Post 228 is celebrating 100 years this week by honoring those who served the United States and remembering those who lost their lives defending their country.
On October 2, 1919, the Waseca American Legion was chartered; 100 years later, months of preparation went into the week-long celebration of the legion’s milestone.
“If you’re going to do it you might as well do it big,” said Waseca American Legion adjutant Gary Bohm.
Unveiled this week, a new display at the legion gives a visual of those 100 years of service.
The display features uniforms donated by members from their days of service, ranging all the way back to World War I.
“They had this idea that they wanted to display uniforms over the years and they went so far as to purchase mannequins from stores to pull this project off,” said Bohm.
“We’ve got some from World War I all the way up to the desert storm I think it is, so we’ve got uniforms from all branches. We’ve got Coast Guard, Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines,” said commander of the Waseca American Legion Lamar Kuster.
The display has been a hit throughout the week.
“And people look at the display and they really are kind of moved by the whole thing, members will reminisce about their service and little kids come in and they look at it and they’re in awe of the different uniforms and it’s been nice,” said Bohm.
The display is now a permanent fixture at Waseca's American Legion.
Along with the uniform display, the belongings of Caleb Erickson, a Waseca graduate who was killed in action in 2014, are also on display as they continue to honor his memory.
“The day they brought his body back, Highway 14, as far out of town as you could see it, was just lined up with people,” said Kuster.
The 100-year celebration ends on Sunday morning with a belgian waffle breakfast at the Waseca American Legion starting at 8 a.m.
