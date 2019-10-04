Women’s Giving Circle awards grants

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Women’s Giving Circle, a fund of Mankato Area Foundation, awards three non-profits $4,000 dollars each.
The three organizations awarded this quarter were Darby’s Dancers Dance Express, SMART Girls Mankato Youth Place and the 410 Project .
Members nominate nonprofits to be funded, meet four times a year to listen to pitches and eventually vote.
“It’s our role in the community to champion philanthropy. And this is grassroots philanthropy and it’s so much fun because it’s so fast, efficient and effective," says Mankato Area Foundation president and CEO Nancy Zallek. "
“Women donate their dollars through membership and every quarter we are making immediate grants and giving the money away".
The group has 120 members and are always looking for more. For more information visit this link.
