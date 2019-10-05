Alzheimers Foundation of America extends weekend hours

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America national toll-free helpline is expanding hours for caregivers.
Beginning Saturday, the helpline’s weekend hours will be 8 a.mm to 2 p.m. Central Time.
The helpline is available seven days a week to provide assistance, support and resources for individuals that have the disease and their caregivers.
The decision to expand weekend hours comes after the AFA's president and CEO recognized that the number of individuals with the disease and their caregivers continues to grow on a national scale.
The helpline is staffed by licensed social workers trained in Alzheimer’s care and other dementia-related illnesses.
