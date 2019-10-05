Blue Earth County’s 3rd annual Fall Festival

GARDEN CITY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Fair hosted its one–day Fall Festival and Shopping Extravaganza.
79 vendors and 5 food trucks came out.
This year, the fair association invited a wide variety of free and low cost vendors for the community to enjoy.
“My goal is to bring in the biggest variety I can – so, books, soaps, I have a lady who sells teas made from Minnesota ingredients. So I want to offer a variety, that’s what I was shooting for originally, a variety," B.E.C. fair association Jennifer Ware said.
Bounce houses and photo opportunities with Clifford the Big Red dog were there for kids ... along with Northern Frights, just in time for the Halloween.
