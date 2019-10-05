Bluejays extend winning streak against St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The St. Peter Saints hosted the Waseca Bluejays Friday night in St. Peter.
The Bluejays proved to be too much for the Saints, as they would earn the 47-18 victory.
Three Bluejays players rushed for over 100 yards in this contest.
Tave Ball finished the contest with six carries for 158 yards with two touchdowns.
Denver Daniel rushed 18 times and earned himself 114 yards and three touchdowns.
Ryan Dufault carried the ball 18 times for a total of 120 rushing yards. Dufault also threw a touchdown pass to Kyreese Willingham.
