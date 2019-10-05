Children learn Chinese at library story time

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Professor of Chinese at Martin Luther College, TingTing Schwartz uses her Saturday Mornings to teach the language to children through story time.
The goal is to not only improve the language for those who already speak Chinese, but to expose the language to others.
Story time consists of books and learning songs and poems. All done completely in Chinese.
What started as a way to help Chinese children keep their heritage has grown to a mission to bring it to all types of families.
“We are Hoping that more non–Chinese families can come as well and join us. That way we can share Chinese language and cultural words with every family just to promote the diversity”.
Story time is Saturdays from 10:30a.m. to 11a.m. at the Blue Earth County Library.
