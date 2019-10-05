Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota celebrates 5th annual Harvest Festival

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is celebrating its 5th annual Harvest Festival.
Each week in the month of October has a theme and this weekend showcased Ag on the Move.
Tractors were on sight to try and teach kids how agricultural products are moved throughout the state and region following harvest.
“If they’re driving to another town they’ll start seeing harvest work going on out in the field so for them to get to sit on a tractor and play with the gears, pretend they’re driving is just a great fun for them and to see the different sizes in tractors and maybe learn a little bit about what they’re used for,” farm manager Rochelle Koberoski said.
There were also exhibits on farm safety featuring a grain bin safety display.
The festival continues through October 20th.
