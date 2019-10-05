Lake Crystal runners weather the storm for the town’s color run event

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Participants braved the morning rain today for the Lake Crystal Rec Center color run.
About 50 people geared up for the event that featured a 5K and kids K.
A portion of the proceeds will support the Backpack food program, which provides healthy meals to students at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial and other local schools.
Jones Law Office sponsored the event and all the runners we’re treated with a medal after crossing the finish line.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.