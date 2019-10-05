Mankato woman awarded Junior Achievement Leader of the Year Award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A local woman has won the Junior Achievement of Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin Volunteer Leader of the Year Award.
This comes as the non-profit, which focuses on financial literacy and college readiness, turns 100.
April Femrite serves on the Mankato Advisory Board and put in 1,500 hours of volunteer service working with students.
“Junior Achievement blends two of my biggest passions: education and business," Femrite said. "I’ve been a part of Junior Achievement since my two boys have been in kindergarten. I have volunteered in their classes from kindergarten, and now my oldest son is a junior.”
Junior Achievement is planning to expand some of its programs to Lake Crystal, St. Peter and Cleveland.
