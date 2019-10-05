Minnesota State Mankato President Richard Davenport to be honored at Nebraska-Kearney

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The president of Minnesota State University, Mankato is set to be recognized in the University of Nebraska at Kearney homecoming festivities this weekend.
The UNK Alumni Association is awarding Richard Davenport with the Distinguished Alumni Award.
Davenport earned his bachelor's degree, from what was then known as Kearney State College, in 1967.
In 2002, he was appointed president of Minnesota State Mankato by the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities.
Since he has assumed responsibilities, the university has grown to become the second-largest higher education institution in the state of Minnesota.
UNK’s homecoming festivities began Friday along with the Distinguished Alumni Awards Luncheon.
