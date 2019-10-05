Party on prairie festival brings family fun

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The North Mankato Taylor library held its first Party on the Prairie festival today.
Kids had fun in the corn pit, riding the train, getting their face painted and enjoyed fall treats.
There was something for everyone, a hay ride, scarecrow walk, book mobile and live music.
“We’re at Bensen Park in Upper North Mankato and we just wanted to utilize this beautiful space that we have right inside our community," said festival organizer and North Mankato library director Katie Hintz.
They hope to make the festival an annual event.
