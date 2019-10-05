St. Peter Food Shelf gives back to community with food drop

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Several organizations are helping St. Peter area families access nutritious food for free.
The St. Peter Area Food Shelf sponsored a food drop, a 2-hour food giveaway staffed by volunteers Friday.
The program, in its second year, offers fresh produce and other food to local families in need six times a year from July to October.
More than 600 individuals have been assisted by the program so far, with more than 4,000 pounds of food given away.
River’s Edge Hospital, Mankato Clinic Foundation, Food Asset Team of Nicollet County and Thrivent all assisted the food shelf with this project.
