A chance to explore space without leaving the ground

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -The New Ulm Public Library and New Ulm Park and Recreation brought the Exploradome to the Vogel Fieldhouse.
The traveling planetarium comes from the University of Minnesota's Bell Museum. It brings the universe to you, with a simulation exploring space.
Groups of children and teens enjoyed the free space exploration event throughout the day.
“We’ve brought our portable planetarium today. It’s an inflatable planetarium inside is a nice domed inside that we project sides starts and really anything in the entire universe onto," said planetarium educator Kaitlin Ehert.
The Exploradome travels throughout the state of Minnesota , bringing space to different communities
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.