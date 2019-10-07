County Road 4 to be closed in Blue Earth County

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County Road 4 will be closed to thru-traffic beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8.
The road will be closed approximately 1.5 miles (2.41 km) east of Minnesota Highway 22, between 586th Avenue and 592nd Avenue northeast of Mapleton.
The road is being closed to allow crews to replace an existing culvert with a 10′x7′ box culvert.
Drivers should expect this portion of the road to be closed for approximately three weeks and are encouraged to use an alternate route.
