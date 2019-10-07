Cyclists participate in Greater Mankato’s biggest bike ride

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -About 1500 bikers of all ages were invited to Mankato’s River Ramble.
The ramble featured three scenic tours of 12, 26 and 44 miles. Along the way cyclists were invited to stop at rest stops with live music and food. Stops included Minneopa State Park, Rapidan Dam, Lake Crystal, Minnemishinona Falls and Land of Memories Park.
“People come from the twin cities. We had some people form Iowa. I also thought I heard some accents from Germany. So it’s becoming a big event it also highlights Mankato a lot. We have some excellent biking around Mankato,” said Linda Engstorm of the group Bike Walks Advocate.
The event is a fundraiser for the Greater Mankato Bike & Walk Advocates and the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota.
In less than decade the River Ramble has raised more than one–hundred thousand dollars to fund bicycle education programs, build mountain bike trails and add biking infrastructure.
