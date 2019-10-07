Fairmont community breaks ground on all-inclusive playground

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont community breaks ground on an all-new inclusive playground today.
A local group made up of parents, teachers and specialists headed the Adventure Playground Task Force.
For three years they worked to raise more than half-a-million dollars to get this playground built.
The groundbreaking ceremony starts 4:30 this afternoon at Gomsrud Park.
Task Force members say there is a slight chance the playground could be finished in the Fall, but a Spring completion date is more likely.
