Fairmont community breaks ground on all-inclusive playground

The groundbreaking ceremony starts 4:30 this afternoon at Gomsrud Park.

By Sean Morawczynski | October 7, 2019 at 7:12 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 7:24 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont community breaks ground on an all-new inclusive playground today.

A local group made up of parents, teachers and specialists headed the Adventure Playground Task Force.

For three years they worked to raise more than half-a-million dollars to get this playground built.

Task Force members say there is a slight chance the playground could be finished in the Fall, but a Spring completion date is more likely.

