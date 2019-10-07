Feehan kicks off campaign

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Democrat Dan Feehan announced this week he will run again against Representative Jim Hagedorn for a seat in the House of Representatives.
Today he spoke to voters at Sibley Park. This will be a rematch for Feehan who lost to Republican Jim Hagedorn in 2018 for the U.S. House 1st congressional district by about 1,300 votes.
Feehan addressed issues like health care and prescription drug costs, President Trump’s trade war and agricultural struggles faced by farmers with the motto “people first.”
“I’m running to represent all of southern Minnesota. Regardless of your political beliefs," said Feehan.
Feehan also spoke about the recent closing of the Sleepy Eye De Monte plant and Winnebego’s corn plus ethanol plant that resulted in a significant amount of job loss.
“They closed because results of a trade war. And ethanol waivers granted to oil companies. And they closed because the tax cuts that we’ve been given to large multi–national corporations weren’t enough for them. And they closed because a representative (Hagedorn) stood idly by in support of all of these policies," said Feehan as he addressed the crowd.
When asked on Trump’s impeachment inquiry in light of Hagedorn’s statement “more nonsense from the radical resistance democrats," Feehan pushed the focus towards the issues he plans to combat.
However he did voice his concern. “I’m deeply concerned he has taken no interest in it," said Feehan. "As someone who has taken an oath to support and defend the constitution in my role as both a both soldier and my role pentagon, I take oaths very seriously. I’m worried representative Hagedorn does not”.
Feehan is a resident of North Mankato and grew up in Red Wing Minnesota. He served in the army in Iraq, was a teacher and served as an official in the Pentagon in the Obama administration.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.