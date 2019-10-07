“Fiesta Against Breast Cancer” brings MCHC, La Plaza F!esta together

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic (MCHC) and La Plaza F!esta are teaming up to host “Fiesta Against Breast Cancer” on Friday, Oct. 18.
La Plaza F!esta will be serving all of their regular menu items but will be adding a few pink additions.
MCHC personnel will be providing a special guest bartender and information on breast cancer and mammograms.
“We plan to turn ‘Plaza’ pink on the night of the event,” said Melissa Hunt, Radiology Department Manager. “It will be a fun night to remind the community to get their cancer screenings done, and to communicate how we can help you optimize your health and detect cancers at their earliest, most treatable stage.”
“We are always eager to work with local businesses, especially when it is supporting a good cause like breast cancer awareness,” said Krystal Hernandez, owner of La Plaza F!esta. “We hope to have a great turnout for the event.”
The event will be hosted at La Plaza F!esta, located at 15 W Main Street in Madelia, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.
