Glenwood Ave., Warren St., and 2nd St. closed for maintenance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A couple of Mankato road closures this morning that may impact your drive.
Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, the intersection of Warren and 2nd Streets will be closed for water service repair.
Mankato city staff estimates the road to reopen sometime on Wednesday afternoon.
Residents of apartment complexes around the closure will still have access to the parking lot, but no through traffic is allowed....
And on Tuesday, Glenwood Avenue will close between Monks Avenue and Division Street for utility work.
The city says traffic delays should be expected and detours will be posted for that project, which is expected to be done by Friday afternoon.
