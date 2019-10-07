Introducing the new caretakers of Camp Patterson

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - For 40 years, Camp Patterson along the shore of Lake Washington, has been branded by caretakers Al and Joanne Starke.
Now, with retirement in sight, the couple’s son Nathan Starke, his wife and three children will take over the role.
Raising a family in the caretaker house is special and one unique to this line of work.
“We grew up working and having a work ethic I think is a wonderful thing. The kids will learn how to do practical things in life,” Nathan Starke said.
And just as Nathan grew up at the camp is how his three kids will.
“We have kid’s boy, girl, boy, just like my family was and it’s wonderful. This little guy especially, camp is heaven for him,” Nathan Starke said.
“There’s a broken tractor there,” son Theodore Starke said.
“His main goal is to make sure all our vehicles are running efficiently,” mother Melissa Starke said.
“It’s going to be really really fun to finally be out there at camp and I’m really excited to ride bikes out there,” daughter Charlotte Starke said.
The transition will go into full effect next spring, in that time the Starke's will swap the Janesville home and the caregiver home.
More than 2,500 children visit the camp every year.
Nathan and Melissa are excited to continue their family's mission of amplifying their partnership with the Mankato Kiwanis Club as well as expanding the property.
The couple recognizes there will be big shoes to fill.
“My mother in law is wonderful and very social. She enjoys welcoming the campers and everybody in, so does dad. Sometimes, I think she’s got an unlimited source of joy and happiness," Melissa Starke said.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.