Kaaren Grabianowski named MN River Builders Association Executive Director

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The MN River Builders Association (MRBA) announced Monday that its Board of Directors has appointed Kaaren Grabianowski as Executive Director.
Grabianowski’s appointment is effective as of Monday, Oct. 7.
Former Executive Director Amy Kolb resigned from the post in July, allowing Grabianowski to fill the void.
Grabianowski’s hiring comes as the board implements a plan of strategic growth, development and outreach within the industry.
The newly appointed executive director most recently served as the CEO and owner of Events and Expos, in addition to serving as the director of external relations for the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.
“I am looking forward to leading this organization, expanding our footprint in southern Minnesota and enhancing the programs and events that have been part of the organization for many years,” said Grabianowski.
Grabianowski received her Bachelor of Science degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
