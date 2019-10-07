6 local actors to portray citizens who lived in Traverse des Sioux area

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Nicollet County Historical Society will be presenting “Shadows at the Crossing: Spirits of Old Traverse des Sioux” on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12.
Six local actors will portray pioneer citizens who lived in the Traverse des Sioux area over 160 years ago.
The actors will portray the lives of Louis Provencalle, a French fur trader, Jennie Pettijohn Tyler, a villager, Edward Eggleston, a Methodist preacher, salesman and author, The Great Spirit Woman Nancy Eastman, Charles Flandrau, an adventurer and frontier lawyer, and Joseph LaFramboise, a fur trader.
These spirits will tell stories about their lives and experiences in the old village of Traverse des Sioux.
This event will be hosted from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Treaty Site History Center, located at 1851 North Minnesota Avenue in St. Peter.
The cost of admissions is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 8 and up and $20 for families. Nicollet County Historical Society and Minnesota Historical Society members receive a 20% discount on the price of admission.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Treaty Site History Center or by calling 507-934-2160. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
This is an outdoor event and attendees are asked to dress accordingly. In the event of rain, the program will be moved indoors.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.