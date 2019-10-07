Public hearings on proposed sales tax increase

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato residents can have their say on a proposed sales tax bump on food and beverage at tonight's council meeting.
The tax would increase the current rate by half of one percent on all food and beverage.
City staff say the increase in revenue would go toward the operation and maintenance costs of Caswell Park related to regional tourism events, such as softball tournaments.
If approved, the tax would go into effect January 1st of next year.
Tonight’s council meeting starts at 7.
