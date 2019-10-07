Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery provides help for families

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Evan Curtin with Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss how they provide help for parents and children from across the state.
The are based in New Ulm, but serve people from all over, and a crisis can be anything from domestic abuse to homelessness. They do not define crisis, so if a parent or child is in need they can reach out the Crisis Nursery.
To learn more about their organization or contact them you can visit their website or call them at 507-766-6927. You can speak with a live person on the phone, 24/7.
