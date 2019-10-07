State street theater invites public to upcoming plays

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -This weekend brings the comedy Deer Camp.
“Four guys are out to spend the weekend deer hunting the problem with these gentlemen is in all the years they have been out hunting they have never brought home a deer. And their wives are saying no deer no more camp," said Board Vice President Richard Tostenson.
“It’s hilarious,” said administrator facilitator Carolyn Borgen. “I have been coming to the rehearsals and the cast is doing a wonderful job".
The end of October brings a horror film series. With the finale being a cult classic that will be audience interactive.
