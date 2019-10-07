Rapper KYLE brings music and positivity to MSU-Mankato’s Homecoming

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mother Nature may have caused a few of the outdoor Minnesota Stat University, Mankato’s Homecoming events to be canceled, but plenty of students filled Myers Field House to see rapper KYLE.
KYLE is maybe best known for his lead single “iSpy” ft. Lil Yachty, as well as other hits like “Playinwitme” and “Hey Julie.”
Before the show, KEYC News 12 had the opportunity to sit down with the artist also known as “Super Duper Kyle” to find out what his music is all about.
“If you need a cup of coffee in the morning to get you started... and you’re all out of coffee... You can just slap some KYLE," he says.
The rapper says his music is inspired by what his parents listened to when he was growing up in California.
He says his mom always had an Los Angeles based alternative rock station playing bands like Nirvana and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers while his dad gave him the East Coast rap influences in his music, coming from artists like the Wu-Tang Clan.
He says that after listening to those artists, he discovered his humor and personality, and mixed it into his own music.
KYLE says its a special experience to perform at universities like MSU-Mankato.
“A show is a show, no matter where you do it,” says KYLE. “I like performing at places where they’re a bit more removed form the world, because it always feels like they’re more excited. Where they’re more excited they get more energy, and when they get more energy I get more energy.”
“It’s ironic cause I remember the small places that not many people know more than I remember doing another show in New York.”
The concert also included singer-songwriter IYAZ, and was presented by Minnesota State Mankato’s Student Events Team and radio station Hot 96.7.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.