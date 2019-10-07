Woodbury man faces charges after allegedly biting another man’s ear

WOODBURY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Woodbury man faces first-degree assault charges following a September 2018 incident in downtown Mankato.
The night of the alleged assault, police were called to the scene where they found one man bleeding due to a severe ear injury which appeared to be the result of being bitten.
They then located the suspect, 35-year-old Kyle Phillip Christiansen who they say fled toward the downtown mall area.
Police say he then became combative and had to be tased in order to be detained.
The criminal complaint says that after several months, the victim's ear injury was considered not repairable and his appearance is altered as a result.
Christiansen faces felony counts of assault in the first and third degrees and two misdemeanor charges of fifth-degree assault.
He has a jury trial set for November 20.
