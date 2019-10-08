Cirque du Crave fundraiser returns for second year

By Ryan Sjoberg | October 7, 2019 at 7:56 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 7:56 PM

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — A circus-themed fundraiser is taking place this week to raise money for Feeding Our Communities Partners.

The second annual Cirque du Crave will have participant’s mouths watering.

Enjoy jugglers, aerial performers, stilt walkers and magicians while taking in a culinary competition featuring dishes prepared by eight local chefs and restaurants.

The culinary competition is interesting as professionals must use only ingredients from the food pack items FOCP sends home with their students.

“Last year we did sell out and this fundraiser is very important because in the fall at the beginning of the school year, we have to raise money for our food costs for the school year,” said Holly Dodge, a marketing manager for Feeding Our Communities Partners.

The fundraiser will be held on from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at The Capitol Room, located at 419 South Minnesota Avenue in St. Peter.

