City of Mapleton announces 2019 leaf vacuuming schedule

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mapleton announced its annual fall leaf vacuuming schedule Tuesday.
The city would like to remind citizens of these three things about fall leaf vacuuming:
- Leaves should be raked into the gutter for vacuuming. Do not leave leaves on the boulevard.
- The vacuum is for leaves and grass clippings only. No sticks of any size should be mixed in with the leaves, as this harms the machine.
- Vehicles must be off the street in order for the vacuum to pick up leaves. If a car is parked on the street during a scheduled pick up time, that area will not have leaves vacuumed.
The vacuuming of leaves will begin Oct. 21 and is scheduled to end Nov. 15. However, the city will discontinue vacuuming leaves if the Mapleton area receives significant snowfall.
