Cold, soggy conditions hold farmers back

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cold and wet field conditions have farmers getting off to a slow start this harvest season.
Only one and a half days were suitable for field work last week, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Those that did get out in the field couldn't do much, as many fields were already saturated prior to last weekend's rainfall.
Right now the corn crop is 39 percent mature, 20 days behind last year and 15 days behind normal. About 94 percent of corn is dented or beyond in Minnesota. That sits 17 days behind last year and 15 days behind the five year average.
As for soybeans, about 8 percent of the crop has been harvested so far...19 days behind last year and 15 behind the average.
80 percent of the crop has begun dropping leaves, sitting 13 days behind last year and 9 days behind normal.
