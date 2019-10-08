Delays expected on Highway 22 due to resurfacing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Commuters on Highway 22 near St. Peter can expect some delays starting today as road crews resurface the road.
Asphalt will be laid between St. Peter and Highway Junction 111 over the next two weeks, weather permitting.
MnDOT workers will start the project at Nicollet County Road 15 and work from there.
Officials estimate the project to take about two weeks so drivers be aware of crews and road signs to ensure safety for everyone on the road.
