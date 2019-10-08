Hutchinson Police searching for burglary suspect

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hutchinson Police Department asks for help in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary at a local business.
Surveillance images show the suspect had dark hear, and was wearing a sweatshirt and jeans.
The footage was captured by the unidentified business just after 9:30 Saturday night.
Officials are asking anyone who may be able to identify this suspect or has any other information to contact the Hutchinson Police Department. To contact them call (320) 587-2242.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.