Local farmers, artisans to be featured at Holiday Fare

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Arts Center of Saint Peter will be hosting its annual Holiday Fare from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Treaty Site History Center.
The event will include a farmers market, juried artisan sale, bake sale and a lefse sale that will offer free samples.
The juried artisan sale will feature handcrafted jewelry, prints, giver art, pottery, glasswork and more by more than 20 regional artisans.
The farmer’s market, curated by St. Peter Food Co-Op Produce Manager Stephanie Thull, will include canned goods, bread, maple syrup, honey, fall produce and more items for sale by local producers, including Lucky’s Hot Sauce, Hope Butter and East Henderson Farm.
This event is free and open to the public.
More information can be found by visiting the Arts Center of Saint Peter’s website.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.