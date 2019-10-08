Mankato, North Mankato City Center Marketplace analysis packed full of useful downtown statistics

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The 2019 Mankato-North Mankato City Center Marketplace Analysis came out recently, looking to attract a variety of businesses to the City Center.
Key information in the publication includes past projects to highlight the downtown area, vacancy rates and various market reports.
Greater Mankato Growth and City Center Partnership collaborate for this report every year and believe the City Center is where a lot of people want to work.
“We’ve had a lot of activity within the last few years in the downtown. We’ve seen several new office towers go up and that has actually impacted our vacancy rate, it’s gone down,” said John Considine of Greater Mankato Growth. " It’s kind of a new class of office spaces that have entered the market and is market driven.”
