Mankato officially marks Indigenous People’s Day with weekend-long celebration

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University American Indian Affairs and Mankato’s Indigenous People’s Day Committe are holding their first Indigenous People’s Day celebration this weekend.
Mankato city leaders passed a motion in June of 2018 to recognize Columbus Day as Indigenous People’s Day in the community.
The celebration begins Friday, October 11 with food and a band at the Hub Food Park on North Riverfront Drive and concludes that Monday with a panel at the MSU’s Centennial Student Union.
“Indigenous People’s Day celebration and recognition wasn’t put in place to erase any other piece of history, it’s just to finally include the indigenous perspective in history and that’s really the mission of this committee and the work that we’re doing in our community,” said Megan Heutmaker, vice chair of Mankato’s Indigenous People’s Day and director of MSU’s American Indian Affairs.
You can find a full list of dates, times and locations of events on the Mankato Indigenous People’s Day committee Facebook page attached here.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.