New changes for ACT Testing in 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some changes coming for students planning to take the ACT college admissions exam next year.
For first time in the 60-year history of the ACT test, students who have already taken the test will be allowed to retake individual sections instead of the entire exam.
Students will also have the choice of taking the ACT online, with faster test results, on national test dates. And those who take the test more than once will be provided an ACT "superscore" that calculates their highest possible ACT composite score.
The changes take effect on the September 2020 national ACT test date and are meant to improve students’ test-taking experience and increase their opportunities for college admissions and scholarships.
