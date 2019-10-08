New Ulm to host suicide prevention training

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 47,000 people died by suicide in the United States in 2017.
Every day, around 128 Americans take their own lives; that’s about one life every 12.8 minutes.
New Ulm’s Brown County Mental Health and Wellness Action Team have teamed up to bring two suicide prevention events to the New Ulm Medical Center on Oct. 9 and Oct. 23.
QPR stands for Question, Persuade and Refer, the three steps they say can help to save a life. A trained QPR trainer will be coming to speak to community members.
