New Ulm’s 38th annual Oktoberfest with Schell’s Brewery

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kyle Marti with Schell’s Brewery joins KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the events they have planned for Oktoberfest.
There are three events this weekend for Oktoberfest, one at Schell’s Brewery, the second in downtown New Ulm and the third at Best Western.
There is admission for Schell’s and Best Western, the Downtown Festival is free. A complimentary shuttle will stop at each of them.
A tent will be at Schell’s Brewery with live music, food and beer. Six different beers will be offered, including a traditional Mäzenbier and a non-alcoholic root beer.
Part of the proceeds from Oktoberfest will go to Project Lunchbox which helps kids who can’t afford school lunches.
