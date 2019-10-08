North Mankato City Council discusses possible sales tax on food and beverage sold as served

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — At Monday’s council meeting, North Mankato residents had their say on a proposed sales tax bump on food and beverage.
The tax would increase the current rate by half of one percent on all food and beverage sold as served.
City staff said the increase in revenue would go toward the operation and maintenance costs of Caswell Park related to regional tourism events, such as softball tournaments.
KEYC previously reported that proponents supported the idea of a local tax going toward a local project.
Monday, some opponents in part opposed food at small businesses being taxed for the project.
If approved, the tax would go into effect on January 1, 2020.
