North Mankato City Council takes up the issue of its own pay

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato mayor and city council members could get a raise after the next election.
This would be the first time these positions have seen a pay increase in nearly 10 years.
The last time changes to pay were approved was back in 2007.
That ordinance increased their salaries slightly every year, then kept it steady at $8,600 per year for the mayor and $5,800 for the council from 2010 onward.
Monday night, the council set a public hearing to kick start potential new changes to how their salary is determined.
If the new ordinance is approved as is, the mayor's new pay would increase to $11,300 for 2021.
Meanwhile, council members would make $7,600 for that year.
Mayor Mark Dehen said he and his council members have taken on more responsibilities in their roles since the last ordinance.
“And in that era we’ve now added twice per month council workshops in addition to our council meetings. Plus we’ve added additional meetings for various committees and things that the council members all serve on," Dehen said.
While the council can set their own pay, different factors played into the new numbers.
Finance Director Kevin McCann helped conduct a survey that compared North Mankato with other cities.
“I looked at the similar sized cities in the region. I also looked at what their pay was set back in 2007 and in that ordinance that kind of set out over the next four years what their pay was going to be," McCann said.
So what's different about this potential new ordinance?
Starting in 2022, the mayor and council will make a cost of living adjustment to their salaries in the same percentage as the consumer price index for the last calendar year.
This means the council won't have to go back through the ordinance approval process every few years.
Dehen said he was in favor of this approach and the amount that has been proposed.
“I think most of the people that serve on the council think of this as a volunteer position. It tends to be a little bit more timely than that, time consuming that, but for the most part, people are in this not because of financial enumeration but really more for because it’s serving the city," he said.
The public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at the City of North Mankato Government Center, located at 1001 Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.