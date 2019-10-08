PrairieCare adjusting to new location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato skyline has been ever-changing near Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Two big buildings, the Eide Bailly Center and the PrairieCare building, are either complete or nearing completion.
PrairieCare has been moved in and operating out of its new location for about a month now.
“Even though it is quite expansive it still feels really intimate and personal," said Jese Rugroden, a marriage and family therapist.
Intimate and personal is the goal when providing therapy to young children, adolescents and adults alike.
Originally down the street from its new location, PrairieCare has now tripled its space, allowing them to expand their therapy offerings, appealing to all kinds of different clients.
“We have the ability now to expand in some of these unique therapeutic interventions that we have whether that’s play therapy, our sand play therapy or art therapy. Before we had to multipurpose some of our rooms," Rugroden said.
The design of the PrairieCare building can be appealing to those driving by.
But it’s not just for show, every little nook and cranny of this structure has a purpose.
“We really tried to un-healthcare it so you aren’t walking into a dungeon or you’re not walking into what the traditional movies portray as mental health being. We want it to be very welcoming to people so that they can come in and feel at peace," Operations Director Matt Petersen said.
Even the number of floors has a purpose.
The 1st floor is designated for young children, as visitors will see different forms of creative therapy strategies about, the 2nd is for adolescents to have their own area to feel comfortable and be heard as a teenager and the 3rd and 4th floors are for adults, which is a little quieter, to find themselves and really concentrate on improving their mental health.
Clients, however, are not the only ones benefiting from this new layout.
“The way this building is designed with kind of this wrap around design to it, it’s so easy to just pop over to the next door, or we go out to the milieu and we can talk to our psych techs and it’s real in the moment coaching, transitions and it just makes the job much smoother,” Rugroden added.
With PrairieCare now setup for expansion in the future, they’re helping a region in need of mental health care specialists.
