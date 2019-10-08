410 Project receives Women’s Circle Grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The 410 Project is a volunteer-managed community art space, serving both artists and community members in southern Minnesota.
They offer an art mentoring program for children and teens ages 4 to 18 at the creative pace tailored to each individual.
This year they were one of three area nonprofits receiving of the Women’s Circle Grant.
“It really allows youth and families to learn how to ignite that creative part of a child’s brain," said Executive Director Dana Sikkila. “The funding we got from the Women’s Circle is amazing because a lot of time we have families who can’t afford the program," she continued.
The Women’s Circle is a fund of the Mankato Area Foundation that distributes grants to nonprofits. Members nominate organizations to be funded. This year the Women’s Circle awarded three organizations $4,000 grants, including the 410 Project, Darby’s Dancers Dance Express and MY Place.
